Michael Shannon Declined ‘Star Wars’ Role Because He Didn’t ‘Find Them Interesting’

During an interview with Empire magazine’s print edition, Michael Shannon discussed his thoughts on major franchise films. “[They] “take a lot of time and I don’t find them very stimulating to work on,” referencing how he once turned down a Star Wars role.

Trying Different Things

Shannon didn’t give any specifics about which movie or what part he was offered. “I don’t ever want to get stuck in a franchise.”

“I don’t find them interesting and I don’t want to perpetuate them,” he shared. “If I’m making something, I want there to be some kind of purpose to it — I don’t want to make mindless entertainment.”

“The world doesn’t need more mindless entertainment,” he continued. “We’re inundated with it.”

During the interview, the actor shared his thoughts about Zod’s appearance in The Flash, stating that it was “actually a very relevant story.” He revealed that he was initially intrigued by Man of Steel over 10 years ago because it only offered a single appearance for his character.

Stories To Tell

“It’s basically looking at a civilization that destroyed their own planet and think the solution is to go off and destroy another,” Shannon continued. “When you hear that hypothetically, if we destroy the Earth, we might go live on Mars — it’s the same thing. I didn’t look at Zod as a villain. I just saw him as a guy whose job is to protect his people.”

Shannon also said he was “pretty shocked to hear about this reprisal of the role” of The Flash. “But I like the story that The Flash is telling and I wasn’t there for a long amount of time — I was just there a couple of weeks — so it didn’t break my back to do it,” he added.