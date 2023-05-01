Michael Weatherly Opens Up About His Younger Brother’s Passing

The actor posted to Twitter about the death of his younger brother. “My younger brother Will Weatherly shed his mortal coil on April 20th, 2023 and now continues his journey through the universe,” he wrote.

Tributes for the Beloved

My younger brother Will Weatherly shed his mortal coil on April 20th, 2023 and now continues his journey through the universe. He always liked to travel. As difficult as it is say goodbye- for friends and family- we know there is a smile with his memory. Rest in peace, brother. pic.twitter.com/uJ8dBNx5mL — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) April 29, 2023

Michael didn’t reveal what caused Will’s death, but did say a bit about Will’s legacy. “He always liked to travel. As difficult as it is [to] say goodbye — for friends and family — we know there is a smile with his memory. Rest in peace, brother.”

Weatherly received condolences from his followers, including his NCIS co-star Tess Rutherford.

“Michael, you always had his back. RIP little brother. 🙏🏾 Hope you’re dancing with the angels now… pain-free. ❤️,” Rutherford posted.

“Cheers to your brother Will having a good, loving, and eventful life. Cheers to all the amazing memories you have of him and smile from the loving feeling it gives you.

May he Rest In Peace and Love. Sorry for your loss. Kiss, hugs and blessings from Colombia,” one user wrote.

“Sorry for your loss.. beautifully written tribute. It is always difficult to lose a family member, I hope that you are awash with wonderful memories,” another shared.

Family Ties

He has six siblings, four of which are half-sisters. He has kept his family life private, but in March he took a vacation with his rarely-seen sister, Leigh. He took to Twitter to share videos and pictures of his time in Asia.

Michael is a father of three children; his daughter Olivia (10) and son Liam (9) whom he shares with his wife Bojana Jankovic. Michael also has an older son August (26) whom he shares with his ex-wife Amelia Heinle.

Michael’s niece and goddaughter, Alexandra Breckenridge, is a well-known actor. She has become a huge Netflix star due to her role as Mel Monroe in Virgin River.

Fans and fellow celebs continue to reach out in condolence and comfort the actor.