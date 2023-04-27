NBC News Correspondent Morgan Chesky Hospitalized Due To Pulmonary Edema

Morgan Chesky is recovering in hospital after suffering from high altitude pulmonary edema while visiting Zion National Park.

Recounting Events

HAPE, which is a condition seen in some people, is caused by fluid accumulation in the lungs. This fluid stops oxygen from traveling around the body.

Chesky posted a few photos from his trip to Instagram. A photo of his hospital stay was included.

He recounted the incident in the caption. “I’ve never shared a story quite like this one, here goes: It’s an odd feeling to walk out of ICU. Less than 24 hours after soaking up views at Zion National Park, I was in the back of an ambulance, on oxygen, with no idea what was wrong.”

“The adventure was painstakingly planned. A sunrise hike at Bryce Canyon, followed the next day by Zion, alongside a legendary crew.”

“The trouble began after Bryce, when a fever hit hard,” he added. “I thought a good sleep would be enough, but a few miles into the hike at Zion I grew frustrated. I couldn’t seem to catch my breath.”

His story continued, stating that he’s hiked “tougher trails at higher elevations,” Chesky explained, adding that “even a slow pace caused my pulse to spike.”

“When my uncle grabbed my pack, I let him take it and finished the trail, too weak to even celebrate. I popped Tylenol, determined to sleep it off again. But when I woke up worse, I caved. After hearing my symptoms at Urgent Care, they tested my pulse ox (blood oxygen saturation). Normal is 95-100 percent. Mine read 58. That’s when they called the ambulance.”

Knowing More

At Cedar City Hospital, an incredibly proficient staff took over. According to him, a CT scan showed fluid filling his lungs, a blood test showed his heart was stressed, and he heard the term High Altitude Pulmonary Edema (H.A.P.E.) for the first time.

“A cold I may not have noticed in Dallas was exacerbated by elevation, making me even more prone to altitude sickness. When my lungs started to fill with fluid, it forced my heart to work harder, causing my pulse to skyrocket.”

“If not treated, staff tells me you either pass out from lack of oxygen or go into cardiac arrest. Hard pass,” he continued. “Over 24 hours, high flow oxygen, blood thinners, and stellar care eased me back towards a safe baseline. My best night’s sleep in days was in an ICU bed I felt lucky to have.”

He thanked the hospital and staff. “Y’all are the best.”

He thanked his uncles as well. “Who knew something was wrong and stuck w/me, don’t expect to carry my pack ever again. And to the crew who had my back throughout this scary as hell ordeal, much love.”

“I’m not home yet, but hope to see y’all at a lower elevation soon. Cheers, MC,” the caption concluded.