Nick Cannon Says The Mothers of His 12 Children ‘Have Their Own Narrative’ With Pregnancy Announcements

During an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Cannon, 42, talked about how he finds out that the different mothers of his children are pregnant.

“It’s A…!”

“It’s always a joyful experience,” he said. He “allows everyone to have their own narrative” when it comes to making public announcements.

“I’m never the one that’s out there talking about it. As we know when dealing with that, women have to be delicate,” Cannon continued.

“I’ve been on the other side of that, when someone may announce something a little too soon and it’s not a successful pregnancy, and that’s painful. That’s harsh where you’re excited for two months and want to tell everybody and something that last month or that first trimester, something goes … and that pain, that pain is just as intense, especially for certain people who have never had children.”

“I’ve experienced a lot of miscarriages, more than probably the average man because I’ve got more kids than the average man,” he shared. “That pain is just, I don’t want to compare pain, but you feel that pain, as most women would probably share — you can’t say when your child was your child and when your child wasn’t your child.”

Family Life

“So I’ve been delicate. I’ll announce when you’re comfortable announcing,” he continued. “If you want to announce after two weeks, alright, I’m gonna take this journey with you. If you want to wait until the first trimester, then I’m with you,” Cannon continued.

“Some people had babies and had a peaceful pregnancy without saying, ‘Oh, this is Nick Cannon’s baby.’ And in the announcement it’s like, ‘Oh yeah.’ I allow everyone to have their process and I support it.”