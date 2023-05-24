Nick Cannon Wants to ‘Live Up’ to Jamie Foxx’s ‘Legacy’ As Interim Host For ‘Beat Shazam’

Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne filled in for host Jamie Foxx and the show’s DJ, Foxx’s daughter Corinne, as Corinne continues to help her father, 55, recover from a medical issue that put him in the hospital on April 11.



Cannon gave a friendly shoutout to Foxx ahead of the show.

“Now, I know what you all are thinking: that ain’t Jamie Foxx,” Cannon announced. “And you are absolutely right. I’m actually Nick Cannon, and I’m honored that Jamie asked me to fill in for him, so make no mistake: this is Jamie Foxx’s house. He has hosted this show for five seasons and given way almost $12 million. It’s amazing.”

He stated that he hopes to make Foxx proud during his tenure.

“I’mma do my best to live up to Jamie’s Beat Shazam legacy, which means I need to do three things: play the biggest hit songs on the planet — I got that — throw a party every single night — got that — and give away how much money?” he said.

Cannon went on to introduce his co-host, Osbourne, “Now, while Corinne is spending some daddy-daughter time with Jamie, it’s my pleasure to introduce our guest DJ, who actually needs no introduction,” he added. “It’s the incredible Kelly Osbourne.”

On Tuesday’s episode, Osbourne introduced the three teams who were competing for the grand prize.



Foxx mentioned earlier this month that Cannon and Osbourne, were confirmed earlier this month to step in for Jamie and Corinne while he continues to recover from a medical complication. His daughter is supporting him in his recovery.

“Beat Shazam has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting,” the network shared in an Instagram post, “This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Fox. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ.”