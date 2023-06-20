Oliver Stone Calls Out ‘Fast & Furious’ Marvel and ‘John Wick’ Films: ‘People in Showbiz Are Idiots’

The writer and director, 76, recently shared with Variety that he caught a viewing of John Wick 4 during a flight. “Talk about volume,” he shared. “I think the film is disgusting beyond belief. Disgusting.”

Unimpressed

“I don’t know what people are thinking,” Stone added in reference to producers and filmmakers in Hollywood.

“Maybe I was watching G.I. Joe when I was a kid. But [Reeves] kills, what, three, four hundred people in the f—ing movie. And as a combat veteran, I gotta tell you, not one of them is believable. I realize it’s a movie, but it’s become a video game more than a movie,” he shared.

He went on to say that films today have “lost touch with reality. The audience perhaps likes the video game. But I get bored by it.”

“How many cars can crash? How many stunts can you do? What’s the difference between Fast and Furious and some other film?” Stone challenged. “It’s just one thing after another. Whether it’s a super-human Marvel character or just a human being like John Wick, it doesn’t make any difference. It’s not believable.”

Variety reports that during the Transilvania Film Festival in Romania, Stone received a Lifetime Achievement Award. At the festival, he made a statement about the current Hollywood climate. “People in showbiz are idiots. They just go with the trend, they just go with the fashion — it’s a fashion business.”

Something Different

Oliver Stone has been vocal about his thoughts on how the movie industry has changed since he began his career in the late ’70s with films like Midnight Express and Scarface.

“If I made any of my films [today], I don’t think I’d last,” Stone shared on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts podcast in 2020. “I’d be vilified. I’d be attacked. Shamed.”

“I would have had to step on so many sensitivities. You have to have some freedom to make a movie, unfortunately,” he said. “You have to be rude. You can be bad. And you’re going to have to do these things like step on toes. Holy cow. Do you think I could have made any one of those films?”