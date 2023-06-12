Pedro Pascal Commends ‘The Last of Us’ Costar Bella Ramsey: ‘They Brought Out the Best of Me’

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the stars of The Last of Us, share a beautiful connection both on and off the screen. Their admiration for each other is evident and heartwarming.

Videos by Rare

Strong Bonds

During a recent episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors, Steven Yeun sat down with Pedro Pascal to discuss their work together on the HBO series. Pascal, who plays the role of Joel, had nothing but praise for his co-star, Ellie, portrayed by Ramsey.

Pascal, 48, initially felt overwhelmed by the prospect of collaborating with 19-year-old Ramsey. It was quite a challenge, especially considering that Ramsey was only 17 when they started shooting.

“How scary it was to know that you were going into an experience that was 12 months away from home — with a teenager,” he shared with Yeun.

Pascal was quick to note that Ramsey had a certain coolness about them. It was a quality that Pascal couldn’t quite put his finger on, but he could sense it instantly.

“I couldn’t have asked for a more anchoring, generous, thoughtful teenager. And I don’t mean to say that in a patronizing way,” Pascal shared. “I relied on Bella for so much of the experience. We were both scared and shy about that, but Bella just inspired me to be mature about it.”

“I really don’t think I’ve met anybody like Bella,” Pascal star continued. “They brought the best out of me as a person.”

The Last of Us is based on the popular 2013 video game by Naughty Dog. The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic United States that is overrun by a fungal infection, turning people into zombie-like creatures. Joel is given the task of escorting Ellie, who is immune, across the country in the hopes of finding a cure. Though they start off on the wrong foot, the two develop a close bond that resembles that of a father and daughter.

Good Connections

Ramsey shared with GameRant.com that their relationship with Pascal was a lovely parallel to Ellie’s relationship with Joel. Interestingly, the two of them didn’t get a chance to meet before filming the series. Despite both being on Game of Thrones, Pascal’s character, Oberyn Martell, was killed off before Ramsey joined two seasons later.

“We were very much just thrown in,” Ramsey shared. “And that chemistry was just there immediately and just grew and developed as Joel and Ellie’s did. As their relationship developed so did ours.”

“And I think that was a very nice parallel and, yeah, maybe it was intentional on Neil and Craig’s [the creators of the show] behalf,” Ramsey added. “To not give us time to, like, meet and bond. I think it worked really well.”

“It’s true, it was very parallel in terms of, like, getting to know each other by stepping onto the set at the same time and getting in front of the camera and getting the story,” Pascal added. “And our shyness with one another and invented expectations of one another just faded away.”