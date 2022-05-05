Amber Heard Set To Return To Witness Stand After Emotional Exchange

Testimony continued Wednesday in a Fairfax County, Va. courthouse in the defamation suit involving one of Hollywood’s highest-profile couples – Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Heard took to the witness stand for the first time Wednesday and said she met Depp during their work on the film The Rum Diary, and they began dating while doing a press tour for the film’s release in 2011.

Heard was in tears as she recounted the abuse she said she suffered at the Depp’s hands.

She said Depp’s first act of physical violence against her came in 2013. She testified he slapped her several times when she commented on one of his tattoos. Depp’s tattoo read “Wino” — he’d had it altered after dating actor Winona Ryder.

Heard also described a 2013 incident when she said she was sexually assaulted by Depp as he performed what he called a “cavity search” on her during a drug-fueled night in California.

Depp stared down at the table in front of him, avoiding eye contact through most of Heard’s testimony Wednesday, Fox 3 Washington D.C. reported.

On Tuesday, psychologist Dawn Hughes testified that Heard suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from violence, including sexual violence, she suffered at the hands of Depp. Hughes told jurors that there has been corroboration by Depp, including apologies and admissions made by Depp to Heard.

Hughes is the first witness to take the stand on Heard’s behalf after Depp rested his case earlier in the day.

Depp’s agent previously testified that Heard’s op-ed piece in The Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse was “catastrophic” to his career. Agent Jack Whigham said Depp lost a $23 million deal for a Pirates of the Caribbean sequel following Heard’s piece.

The extremely salacious trial opened April 11. Depp has testified regarding his past drug use, suffering a mental breakdown, and the disturbing details surrounding his relationship with Heard. Heard’s attorneys have highlighted text messages Depp sent to friends recounting alcohol and drug use and have shown photos that showed cocaine and other drugs they say belonged to the actor.

Forensic psychologist Shannon Curry, hired to testify on Depp’s behalf, told the court that Heard suffers from borderline and histrionic personality disorder and based the finding on her analysis of 12 hours of interviews with Heard and after a review of her mental-health records. Curry also testified that Heard does not suffer post-traumatic stress disorder from her relationship with Depp.

Jurors have also heard testimony from Tara Roberts, the woman who managed Depp’s private island in the Bahamas. Roberts testified that she never saw Heard with any kind of bruises.

Los Angeles police officer Melissa Saenz testified about her visit to Depp’s penthouses just days before Heard filed for divorce and sought a restraining order and said that Heard had been crying, but she saw no evidence of an injury.

During Depp’s testimony, he denied ever hitting Heard and accused her of striking him. Depp said Heard threw liquor bottles and paint cans at him during arguments the two had during their relationship. He also denied cutting off his own finger during a fight with Heard, claiming she severed it when she threw a vodka bottle at him.

Jurors also heard audio clips of Depp berating his then-wife with vulgarities. In other clips, Heard taunted Depp and suggested he wouldn’t be believed if he were to accuse her of abuse. Jurors were also shown dozens of text messages from Depp to friends regarding drinking, drug use and interactions with Heard.

Kate James, Heard’s former personal assistant, also testified in a video deposition that she never saw the actress suffer any physical abuse at the hands of her then-husband but did say Heard once spit in her face when she asked for a higher salary.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation and seeks $50 million. Heard is countersuing for $100 million.