Elvis Presley’s Signed Bible Selling For $95k

The King of Rock and Roll’s Bible is up for sale by an outlet called ‘Moment in Time’. The Bible, once gifted to Elvis, dons his signature.

See a photo of the Bible below…

The listed price for the item is a whopping $95,000. TMZ reports on this item….

Here’s the deal on this Bible … it was given to EP way back when by a fan, and it even has his name etched onto the cover. More importantly though — and certainly more valuable — is the fact that Elvis threw his John Hancock on the inside cover … making it a collectible. The artifact itself — which was obviously once in Elvis’ possession — is also neat in that it contains a photograph of Elvis and his mother, Gladys. On its face, it seems this Bible was actually dedicated to her by her son … however, it’s been owned by other relatives. Elvis’ aunt, Delta, was actually the one who held onto this Bible after Elvis passed … and she gave the Bible to a frequent guest at Graceland. MiT now has its hands on the Bible… which is looking for a new buyer with cash to burn. If nothing else … it’s a great piece of Elvis’ legacy, and something any super (rich) fan of his would love to get their hands on. Interested parties can contact Moments in Time now. https://www.tmz.com/2023/06/24/elvis-presley-signed-bible-sale-95000/?dicbo=v2-RytRrnr

Considering Elvis died all the way back in 1977, having a piece of memorabilia with his signature would be very cool. Especially considering the legendary gospel music Presley released during his career, a Bible is extra special.

See a photo of the King’s signature below…

How much would you be willing to pay for this Bible? Let us know in the comments!