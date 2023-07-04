Robert De Niro Pictured For The First Time After 19 Year Old Grandson’s Apparent Overdose Death

Actor Robert De Niro was pictured for the first time since his 19 year old grandson Leandro’s tragic death that broke headlines just yesterday.

It is now being reported that Leandro allegedly died of an overdose. TMZ reports that Leandro was discovered unresponsive in his New York City apartment. Police who later arrived at the apartment after friends had discovered the 19 year old allegedly found substantial evidence of narcotic use.

TMZ reports…

19-year-old Leandro was found dead inside an NYC apartment Sunday when a friend went to check on him after not hearing from him for a while. NYPD detectives discovered what appeared to be narcotics and drug paraphernalia at the scene, leading them to believe Leandro’s death was an overdose. The medical examiner will make the final determination on how he died. https://www.tmz.com/2023/07/04/robert-de-niro-leandro-deandra-carlos-rodriguez/

See photos of De Niro captured on his way to Manhattan for the the funeral of his grandson below…

Daily Mail obtained these photos, and reported the following on capturing De Niro…

A grieving Robert De Niro was seen arriving at a New York City funeral home on Monday evening after the sudden death of his teenage grandson Leandro. The 79-year-old actor was seen wearing a flat cap and a surgical face mask as he stepped out from his Upper East Side house and into a black SUV that took him to the Frank E. Campbell funeral home, just a few streets up from his apartment. On Sunday his grandson Leandro, 19, was found dead in a chair next to white powder in his Wall Street apartment building. De Niro arrived at the funeral home alongside Leandro’s parents, the actor’s adoptive daughter Drena De Niro and artist Carlos Rodriguez. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12260965/Robert-Niro-seen-leaving-New-York-City-apartment-hours-sudden-death-grandson.html

Let Leandro rest in peace, and our prayers are with the De Niro family!