Tony Dow, Wally from ‘Leave It To Beaver,’ Receives Cancer Diagnosis

Tony Dow, a legend in television history for his role as Wally Cleaver in Leave It to Beaver, has been diagnosed with cancer.



Dow, now 77, played Wally during the run of the classic show also made appearances in shows like Mr. Novak and The Love Boat. He also won two BAFTA TV Awards with Only Fools and Horses, shared the update on social media.

“I have some very sad news to share with you. Unfortunately, Tony has once again been diagnosed with cancer. He is approaching this reality so bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking. We want to thank you in advance for your caring thoughts. Our love, Lauren and Tony,” Tony and his wife, Lauren, wrote.

Dow has stayed out of the public spotlight in recent years, sharing very little information on social media and having to cancel other appearances as well.

The most recent headlines for Dow came back in August 2021, when he confirmed that he was hospitalized with pneumonia. He made that post on Facebook post as well as an Aug. 29, 2021 post letting fans know that he was scheduled to attend a convention for fans, but he had to cancel the event because of the illness.

