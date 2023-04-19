Priyanka Chopra Discusses Her Future As A Director

The actress did an interview with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel at the Citadel premiere in London. Patel asked if directing was on Chopra’s to-do list. Citadel’s second season in particular.

A New Role

“Oh, lord no! I don’t know… at some point I want to direct,” she replied.

Chopra added, “I want to, but I just feel like I do so many things at the same time. I don’t have the bandwidth to just immerse myself. I hope to at some point.”

She also talked about the pride she felt for the actresses of her generation.

“To me, to create a character, to work on a character like Nadia in a genre that’s monopolized by men [in] the spy world [where] there are very few women that you can think of that have had really amazing, kick ass parts… that’s what makes me feel really proud. I’ve been in the entertainment business now 22 years, and I remember how it was when I started it and the journey female actors have taken in the last two decades.”

Love and Appreciation

She continued, “I’m very proud of my colleagues and my generation who pushed the envelope, demanded better parts for ourselves and created them when people weren’t making it for them. There’s so many actors… Kerry Washington, Mindy [Kaling], Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon… people who are like, ‘I’ll make my show myself,’ insisting that “it’s really empowering.”

The plot synopsis states that “With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts.”