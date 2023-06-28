Remembering Andy Kaufman Getting Smacked Down By Jerry Lawler, Losing His Temper on Letterman (Video)

Now that time has passed, we know that this was all planned out, but at the time simply nobody knew! In 1982, Comedian Andy Kaufman made one of the most memorable appearances in television history on ‘Late Night with David Letterman’.

Calling himself the ‘intergender wrestling champion of the world’, Kaufman appears on the show with ‘The King’ of wrestling, Jerry Lawler. Kaufman had been wrestling women across America on television, defeating every opponent he faced. Kaufman couldn’t beat Lawler.

The appearance occurred after Lawler and Kaufman had a wrestling match in which Lawler destroyed Andy Kaufman. Hilariously, Kaufman shows up to this appearance wearing a neck brace. He acts as if he is uncomfortable the entire time.

During one part of the interview, Jerry Lawler actually stands up and smacks Andy Kaufman in the face. Kaufman falls off his chair.

The show then comes back to show Kaufman stomping around, ranting and raving, even kneeling next to David Letterman. He then begins to shout at Jerry Lawler, going on a censored, expletive filled rant. He then tosses the contents of a coffee mug at Lawler and runs for the door.

See this amazing, classic clip below…

This interview truly is as good as it gets. While Johnny Carson’s old clips get a lot of attention, the clips from Letterman’s late show are also some of the most classic clips on the internet.

We sure do miss Andy Kaufman and his hilarious antics. What a mind to be able to concoct these kind of stunts on national television.

It must be understood that nobody thought this was staged when it aired. It generated controversy like you would not believe!

Kaufman was a mega-talent, and it makes sense why he is celebrated in comedic circles to this very day. He was abstract, inventive, and ingenious.