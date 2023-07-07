Remembering The Time Willie Nelson and Johnny Carson Sang Together On The Tonight Show (Video)

It may surprise you to hear this, but Johnny Carson was actually a huge fan of Willie Nelson! Nelson appeared on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson may times throughout the years, always giving America good music and laughs.

During one visit on March 25th, 1986, Willie Nelson appeared in order to promote his album ‘Promised Land’. Nelson performed the title track from that album. Upon finishing the first song, Nelson invited Johnny Carson to come up and sing with the band.

Carson does a hilarious impression of Willie Nelson as the two sing ‘To All The Girls…’. Carson may not be a great singer, but the moment sure is fun!

After singing, the pair head over to Johnny’s desk, being welcomed by Ed McMahon. Carson then reveals that Nelson had asked Johnny to join him on the road a few times. I guess Carson knows Nelson’s songs by heart!

Willie reveals that he got his start playing with a polka band. Nelson says that polka bands were the only option for himself at the young age of 10 in Abbott, Texas. Carson then asks Nelson what is the worst song he ever wrote. Nelson responds by saying that he has had many songs that he wrote at night, then hated the next morning.

We sure do miss the days of Johnny Carson!