Remembering This Classic Jackie Gleason Appearance On The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson (Video)

Jackie Gleason, the ‘Great One’, sadly only made one appearance on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson during his storied career. Luckily, Gleason appeared on the show in 1985.

Thanks to the magic of Youtube, we can view this appearance over and over again. Johnny Carson, Jackie Gleason, it doesn’t get much better than this!

Gleason, always the best dressed man in the room, has a navy blue suit donning a large flower. Unlike the attire of Frank Sinatra shown in the clip we aired yesterday, Gleason would still be in style today!

Gleason chainsmokes cigarettes throughout the entire interview, something that you would never see on television today.

The 19 minute interview covers everything from Gleason’s work in 1985 to how he got his career started. The story of how Jackie Gleason came to be one of the most famous icons in television history is truly amazing.

For anybody that has seen it, the ‘Honeymooners’ with Gleason is probably the greatest sitcom in the history of television. The episodes are timeless classics that are emulated to this very day.

Oh how we long for the days when talented stars like Jackie Gleason inhabited Hollywood. People like Gleason were men of individuality and grit, nothing like the stars of today.

Carson, as you can tell, is a huge fan of “The Great One”, smiling throughout the interview and cracking hilarious jokes.

What a classic clip!