Remembering When Aging Legendary American Rocker Chuck Berry Destroyed Pink Floyd On Stage in 1972

The year was 1972. Chuck Berry had not had a charting Billboard song in nearly 10 years. Throughout the 1950s and 60s, Berry was widely regarded as one of the most innovative and original rock and roll stars that ever lived.

Without exception, nearly every single rock artist pays respect to Chuck Berry as the father of rock and roll guitar. His work has even been revived in pop culture classics like Back to The Future in the 1985, where main character Marty McFly plays Johnny B. Goode before it was released.

In 1972, the glory days of Chuck Berry’s success were surely long gone. In early February 1972, an aging Berry was set to play the Lancaster Arts Festival in England. His set was scheduled immediately before the rock band Pink Floyd.

Pink Floyd was seeing tremendous success within England at the time, and was on track to go on a legendary run. In the years following the 1972 Lancaster Arts Festival, Pink Floyd would release Dark Side of The Moon in 1973, Wish You Were Here in 1975, and their pinnacle album The Wall in 1979.

The youthful audience attending the Lancaster Arts Festival in 1972, especially being in Britain, would, in most people’s opinion, gravitate towards the music of Pink Floyd rather than Chuck Berry. Unfortunately for Pink Floyd, this was not the case.

Berry started his three song set, supposed to last just 15 minutes, with his song ‘My Ding-A-Ling’, a satirical song about a young man who has an oddly named toy that he refuses to part with. The audience during this song can be heard shouting and screaming the words of the chorus.

Berry then slips into a fanatical version of his tune Reelin’ and Rockin’, switching out the calmer lyrics for more risque lyrics. At every line of the song, after Berry utters a suggestive phrase, the audience can be heard roaring with approval. Berry supplements the great new lyrics with raging guitar solos that pierce through the rhythm of the band. Hear that recording from the Lancaster Arts Festival in 1972 below…

Berry then sums up the appearance by playing another hit, ‘Johnny B. Goode’ while also using new lyrics. This version of the song, in my opinion, and in the opinion of many others, decimates the original recording from the 1950s. The crowd continues to roar throughout the song, singing along with Berry at the chorus.

Hear that version of Johnny B. Goode below…

At the conclusion of the song, the crowd begins to chant ‘one more!’ They begin to chant and stomp and clap, demanding to hear Berry play another song.

A frantic announcer then starts to speak over the microphone. He attempts to scream over the raving crowd, and can be quoted as saying….

Mr. Chuck Berry! Mr. Chuck Berry, please! Mr. Chuck Berry! Please! Please! He’s overrun 15 minutes! (crowd intensifies chanting) Look, there’s about 2000 people outside waiting for another concert. I’m sure a lot more of you are going to have to come back in to see the Pink Floyd. We don’t have a Pink Floyd concert if we don’t clear the place, it’s as simple as that! This is on management! (crowd continues to chant) Announcer at 1972 Lancaster Arts Festival

Another man then begins to speak over the microphone, saying…

Hold it kids, hold it! Listen, if you be quiet for 30 seconds we’ll tell you what’s happened! 30 seconds is all I ask. Listen, 30 seconds is all I ask and we’ll explain it all! Announcer #2 at 1972 Lancaster Arts Festival

The tape then fades to the crowd intensifying their chants, adding ‘We Want Chuck!’ to their stomping and clapping.

Pink Floyd may have become the kings of the 1970s, but not before Chuck Berry taught them a thing or two about good ole’ American rock and roll.

May Chuck Berry rest in peace, and may his music continue to embody the American spirit within us all!