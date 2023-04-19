Rust Will Resume Filming During Alec Baldwin’s Legal Struggles

The movie will continue production this week at Yellowstone Film Ranch, ET confirmed.

Continued Projects

Melina Spadone, the Attorney for Rust Movie Productions released a statement regarding the project. “The production will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition. Live ammunition is — and always was — prohibited on set.”

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

One and a half years after the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and legal trouble for its star Alec Baldwin, there is news. In January, Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after a gun he held on set discharged, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin entered a not-guilty plea to one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Luke Nikas, Baldwin’s attorney, made a statement regarding the incident. “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

Legal Charges

AP

There was a firearms enhancement charge initially, but prosecutors dropped it. That charge made the crime viable to a mandatory five years in prison.

The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is also facing an involuntary manslaughter charge.

In October, a wrongful death lawsuit against the actor was settled by Baldwin and Hutchins’ estate. As part of the agreement, it was announced that Rust would resume filming with Matthew Hutchins, the husband of Hutchins, joining the production as an executive producer.