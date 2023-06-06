Salma Hayek Says Her Hair and Wrinkles ‘Crashed the Party’ in Instagram Post

The actress, who is 56-years-old, joked that her white hairs and wrinkles have “crashed the party” in a selfie she posted on Instagram. The photo was taken up close and she was not wearing any makeup.

Videos by Rare

A Natural Look

“Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning,” Hayek posted, adding the Spanish translation to the caption, “Yo despertándome y contando cuantas arrugas y canas se colaron a la fiesta esta mañana.”

Some of Hayek’s followers have posted compliments to the star in the comments.

“No matter the age, you got a golden soul. Everyday I thank God for giving me the opportunity to be a fan of yours, you make my life more and more better ❤️” one user commented.

Some added a few praises in spanish.

“Y te ves aún hermosísima gracias por compartir este tipo de mensajes pr que normalizas los standard de la belleza que no hay que temer crecer es parte de la vida ❤️” (Translation: And you still look beautiful thank you for sharing these kinds of messages so that you normalize the standards of beauty that you don’t have to be afraid to grow up is part of life ❤️”

“We still love you! I Imagine that @salmahayek and you’re still gorgeous, brilliant, successful, talented and amazing. Embrace your silver hair! It’s like the moonlight sparkling over a Black Sea,” another user posted.

More kind comments flooded in, praising the actress for her beauty and transparency.

“Still the most beautiful woman in this world! shining in life! I love you Salma, have a great day! ❤️❤️❤️”

“White hair or not, you are Queen, wonderful, wrinkles are your life story that brightens every daylight. ☺️☺️☺️🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷”