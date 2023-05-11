Sherri Shepherd Says Sunny Hostin Helped Her Negotiate Her Salary For ‘The View’ 

Shepherd was sharing a bit of fortune as she talked about how her co-host Rosie O’Donnell taught her that “it’s all about paying it forward.”

Showing Somebody Love

Shepherd shared a story on her show, Sherri, with Sunny Hostin, a co-host on The View. The two of them chatted about Hostin’s upcoming novel.

“I don’t even know if you remember this, but when I signed my deal sheet, you gave me a call,” Hostin said. “I don’t know how you got my number… and you were like, ‘I heard you’re coming on the show.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m joining the show.’ She was like, ‘Did they give you a car stipend?’ I was like, ‘No…’ and I was like, ‘Let me get my deal sheet out.’ And you basically went over your salary for the entire time you were there.”

Blessed With Success

Shepherd opened up about learning the art of generosity from O’Donnell. “Rosie O’Donnell gave everybody’s salary and hers and you need to pay it forward,” she shared. “You gotta stick together!”

Shepherd’s talk show was launched in September 2022. Months later, Gayle King told ET that she was “so happy” for her.

“Listen, she said she wanted to bring light, she wanted to bring love, she wanted to bring funny — ding, ding, ding. Mission accomplished!” King said.

Last week, ET reported that Shepherd was nominated for the Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host award at the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards. Joining her in the nominations were Drew Barrymore for her show The Drew Barrymore Show, Kelly Clarkson for The Kelly Clarkson Show and Tamron Hall for her show. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have been nominated for their work on the show Live With Kelly and Ryan.