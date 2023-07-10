Sir Elton John Ends Touring Career With Final Show In Stockholm, Sweden

Rock legend Sir Elton John has finally hung up his feather boa and oversized sparkly eyeglasses.

On Saturday night, the 76-year-old performed the final show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Stockholm, Sweden. It was his 330th show on the tour in 663 days, excluding a two-year pause for the COVID pandemic. Sir Elton has said he’s been touring since he was 17 years old, out of “the back of a van,” when he was simply a British teenager who was known as Reginald Dwight.

On both sides of the Atlantic, Sir Elton’s work is as prolific as it is legendary. In the US, the songwriter and musician had an astonishing 57 songs reach the Billboard Top 100 since his debut in 1968, second only to Elvis Presley. 27 of his US hits have reached the US Top 10 and nine have reached number one. In the UK, Sir Elton has over 70 Top 40 singles, 10 of which have reached number one and 35 that broke into the UK’s Top 10. Most of his hits were written in collaboration with his longtime friend and lyricist Bernie Taupin.

Classic songs such as “Levon” and “Tiny Dancer” have withstood the test of time since 1971 – over half a century – while newer artists including Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga, and Ed Sheeran have all jumped at the chance to record with the man who can only be described as a once-in-a-generation talent.

A songwriter whose ability can never be overstated, Sir Elton is said to have composed the powerful melody to the smash hit “Circle of Life” in under two hours. This hit opened the classic movie “The Lion King” and reached the Top 10 in six different countries.

Apart from his songwriting and performance talent, Sir Elton is known for being a pioneering figure in the creation of the larger-than-life “rock and roll” persona. His flashy costumes and stage shows caused a stir in the 1970s, only to be the inspiration for thousands of artists seeking fame and fortune on the stage.

It’s been a pretty good run for that teenager performing out of a van. Thank you, Sir Elton.