Steve Harvey Shares Launch Plans for Mentoring Camp: ‘I’m Going to Introduce Kids to Their Dreams’

The Steve Harvey Mentoring Program’s Mentoring Camps kick off on Father’s Day, and there’s excitement in the air. Steve Harvey, 66, invited ET to visit the ranch and witness the start of another year of the program. He shared how the program came to be and how it’s still going strong after 13 years.

New Visions

The Steve Harvey Mentoring Program (SHMP) was created by the Steve and Majorie Harvey Foundation to teach young men valuable principles of manhood.

The program welcomes boys from all corners of the country to gather together and discuss important topics. This includes things like personal growth, leadership, and responsibility. The program focuses on helping young men to “realize their potential and envision and prepare for a robust and productive future.” SHMP desires to break “misguided traits of manhood” and provide role models that lead with positive examples.

The program’s mentoring camp finally made a comeback last year, after being on a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Harvey shares that his program aims to provide its mentees with “the real principles of manhood and [to] dream big.”

“A lot of young men, because they’re from single-parent homes and they have absent fathers in their lives, they don’t have a real understanding of what manhood is, you know? And manhood is not what’s being portrayed all the time in TV and in music and in the culture,” Harvey shared. “We teach them that real men go to work. Real men respect women. Real men honor God. Real men obey the law. Real men go to work. Real men take care of their children. Real men are responsible. Real men show up. Real men do what they say they’re going to do. That’s what manhood is. I get them to understand that. And I have a Dreamville course out here that teaches them how to dream and how to make their dreams come true because I’m really good at that.”

Future Plans

Harvey takes us through his agenda as the young men arrive at the camp. It’s his tradition to welcome each busload and give an empowering speech to amp up the attendees.

“I let them know, you gonna have the time of your life. You’re going to really enjoy yourself,” he added. “You’re going to learn some things and when you leave here, if you listen, you’ll be a truly different person. I promise you that.”

He went on to discuss where his vision lies with the program. “I come from nothing, I have no education. So we got to start meeting these kids where they are. Some of these kids are tough kids and if you give them some direction and toughness they can use it the right way.”