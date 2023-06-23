‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Talks Disappointment Over Kevin Costner’s Exit

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan talks about the rumors surrounding the departure of Kevin Costner and the fate of John Dutton III in the final season of Paramount Network’s hit show, Yellowstone. He reveals that he and Costner used to have great communication but things changed when lawyers entered the picture.

“My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct,” he shared of Costner’s four-part movie series Horizon: An American Saga.

“He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with Yellowstone. I said, ‘We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],’ which we did.”

Costner had allegedly tried to shorten the number of days he spent filming the hit show. Originally, he spent 65 days shooting, but he wanted to only shoot 50 for the first part of Season 5. When it came to scheduling the second half of the season, Costner reportedly wanted to shoot all six episodes in just one week. This led to a disagreement with the network, which led to a stalemate with the network.

Costner’s lawyer has denied that he requested to shoot for just a week. However, sources close to the actor have revealed that Costner was feeling frustrated with the behind the scenes delays and alleged differences with Sheridan. With the setbacks, Paramount announced that the show will end at the end of Season 5, which was originally set to return in the summer but has been pushed to November. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing writers strike, there may be further delays in production.

“My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn’t altered,” Sheridan said. “His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful … and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting. He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it’s a good one.”