The Last Of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Gets Candid about ‘Painful’ Online Bullying

The actress is sharing personal details about her struggles with online bullying. GQ interviewed the star about life in the spotlight and how it has affected the particular details regarding public opinions and other forms of feedback from fans as well as critics.

Since filming The Last of Us, Ramsey has noticed the different things that people have commented about her. The initial remarks were about her “square head.” She found herself constantly scrolling through her social media feeds.

“You’re looking for a comment that’s more painful than the last one,” the actress shared. “I’d kid myself that I was doing it in jest. I wish I could say that I was confident enough [already] that it hasn’t affected me in any way, but it has.”

The actress has chosen to focus on the positive aspects of the attention that she’s received from starring as Ellie on The Last of Us.

“I’m just glad I could do that for them. And for the show. And for Ellie,” she shared. “I want to do her justice.”

She also talked about her non-binary identity and going by both they/them , she/her pronouns.

“This is what bothers me more than pronouns: being called a ‘young woman’ or a ‘powerful young woman’, ‘young lady,’ but I’m just not [that],” she explained, recalling getting to play more feminine characters in projects like “Catherine Called Birdy”

‘”Catherine Called Birdy’, I was in dresses,” Ramsey said. “‘Young Elizabeth’, I was in a corset. And I felt super powerful in that. Playing these more feminine characters is a chance to be something so opposite to myself, and it’s really fun.”