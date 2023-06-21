Tom Cruise’s Most Dangerous Stunt is in the First Scene of ‘Mission: Impossible’

Tom Cruise chatted with ET’s Nischelle Turner while in Rome this week to give us a sneak peek of his upcoming action movie. During the interview, he revealed an exciting tidbit about the movie’s production: the most dangerous stunt of his career was the first scene filmed for Dead Reckoning Part One! What was the stunt, you ask? It was a motorcycle jump off a cliff into a base jump.

Videos by Rare

Perfect Performance

“Well, we know either we’re gonna continue with the film or we’re not,” Cruise shared, “Let’s know day one… Do we all continue, or is it a major rewrite?”

The actor added that performing the stunt all came down to focus. “It was years preparing. I mean, I’ve been riding motorcycles since I was a little kid, raced cars and spent a lot of time just with aerobatics, airplanes, helicopters and parachutes… It all kind of came to that moment.”

Tom Cruise was absolutely dedicated to making the latest installment of the Mission Impossible franchise the most thrilling yet. He wasn’t satisfied with just one stunt, but rather pushed himself to the limit throughout the entire production.

Action-Packed

One particularly impressive feat was his own stunt driving for a high-speed chase scene through the winding streets of Rome. And if that wasn’t challenging enough, he did it all while handcuffed to his co-star, Hayley Atwell.

“Mission: Impossible is the first film I ever produced,” he shared. “There’s certain things that I felt that we could tell with motion, with action and with stories and to be able to travel the world, that I really wanted to- I hoped that I could be able to accomplish with Mission: Impossible.”

I really always wanted to travel the world and be part of that community and then celebrate that community,” the actor continued. “Mission: Impossible allows me to do that.”