Tom Hanks Opens Up About His Past Bad Behavior On Set

The actor is currently promoting his first novel The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece. The story is based on his personal observations in Hollywood throughout his career.

The story is set on the filming location of a big-budget superhero movie, and focuses on an obsessive director and a highly self-absorbed actor who cause delays and disruptions to the production.

Hanks shared with the BBC that the characters in his book are “cry-babies, psychological train wrecks, on-the-wagon alcoholics, off-the-wagon addicts.”

Hanks stated that he gathered inspiration for the characters from his past actions on the set of several different films.

“I have pulled every single one of those moments of behavior myself on a set,” Hanks shared with the BBC.

“Not everybody is at their best every single day on a motion picture set,” the actor explained. “I’ve had tough days trying to be a professional when my life has been falling apart in more ways than one and the requirement for me that day is to be funny, charming, and loving — and it’s the last way I feel.”

Hanks, 66, made it clear that he’s never been late to a film set. He called tardiness “the cardinal sin.”

“What cannot occur on a motion picture is that someone cannot monkey around with the timing or the length of the shoot or the budget,” he said.

“You will be amazed at how many people know that they can get away with it, and are told they can get away with it, because they are carrying the movie on their shoulders,” he continued.

His book, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece is available for purchase starting Thursday.