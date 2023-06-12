‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Tenoch Huerta Denies Sexual Assault Allegation: ‘Simply Untrue’

Over the weekend, Mexican musician María Elena Ríos took to Twitter to accuse Tenoch Huerta of being a “sexual predator.” In response, Huerta denied the claims of sexual assault and abuse, calling them “simply untrue.”

Accusations

Part of Ríos’ accusation read: “It is very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved in the world for playing a character in a movie,” she posted.

“And no, I don’t want to be famous. And no, I don’t want money because I know how to work,” her post continued.

In response, Huerta posted a full statement to his Instagram story, referring to the claims as “irresponsible and false.”

Denials

The statement read: “About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months,” Huerta wrote. “It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.”

“As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage,” he added. “Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive.”

Huerta continued in his Instagram statement: “I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.”