Woke Gone Mad: Queen Drops Classic ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ From Greatest Hits Release

A greatest hits collection aimed to introduce legendary rock band Queen to kids won’t include one of their most-popular songs.

Videos by Rare

That song: Fat Bottomed Girls, released in 1978 and considered one of the band’s many anthems. Queen’s band’s new greatest hits collection for younger listeners that debuted on the duio platform Yoto.

Again, it did not include Fat Bottomed Girls, written by guitarist Brian May and belted out by the late iconic singer Freddie Mercury.

“‘It is the talk of the music industry, nobody can work out why such a good-natured, fun song can’t be acceptable in today’s society,” a music industry professional told The Daily Mail.

“It is woke gone mad. Why not appreciate people of all shapes and sizes like society is saying we should, rather than get rid of it?”

From left, John Deacon, Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor and Brian May of Queen perform in concert on December 18, 1977 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. (Getty)

The song was released as part of a double-A sided single, along with the popular Bicycle Race. That song referenced Fat Bottomed Girls when Mercury sang the lyrics “fat bottomed girls, they’ll be riding today.”

Queen performed the song in concert from 1978-82, and since its release has appeared on television and in film, and has been covered by numerous other bands and artists. Fat Bottomed Girls was also performed by the band on their Queen + Adam Lambert tours in 2012, 2014-15, 2016 and 2017-18.

“To say, ‘All right, that song never existed’ is utterly ridiculous,” Fox News contibutor Jon Concha said. “And, by the way, the boomerang effect will be more people downloading that song than they ever would’ve before 40 years later,” he said.

May told Mojo magazine in 2008 that he wrote the song with Mercury in mind.

“I wrote it with Fred in mind, as you do, especially if you’ve got a great singer who likes fat bottomed girls… or boys,” May said.