A 6-year-old is slowly becoming the internet’s favorite person after a picture was taken, showing him salute several military members at the San Antonio International Airport. First-grader Jace Vega’s viral photo has been circulating around Facebook, gaining more than 2,500 likes and has been shared more than 1,500 times. Jace Vega’s family wanted to show the world how their son’s patriotism and respect made them feel proud.

What was surprising about the boy, was the way he responded when asked why he decided to stand up and salute the men. According to Jace’s father Joe Vega, besides loving video games and football, the boy has always dreamed of becoming an Army Captain. So the salute felt natural to him, because “they fight for our country.” Vega said his family met him at the airport as he was returning from a trip from Colorado Springs.

Jace quickly stopped in his tracks as he saw the sailors in uniform and decided to salute them. Vega stated he was proud to see his son show respect for men, adding that the photo has opened several opportunities for his son. He stated, “A couple of companies have reached out to us and some other people just reached out to my wife,” he said. “They want to use his picture in the airport somewhere in Florida. A couple of locally owned veteran companies who do shirts, that’s locally owned and operated, they’re going to do a couple of shirts with him.”

Photos like these definitely make you appreciate how well these parents are raising this boy. If this is how he is acting at such a young age, can you imagine how he will be when he turns 18? Way to go, Jace, we can’t wait to see what you do in the future!