An 18-year-old Navy recruit from Alabama has tragically died during boot camp in Illinois. Lt. Joseph W. Pfaff, spokesman of Mobile, stated Kelsey Nobles died after collapsing during training, following the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy’s Physical Assessment at the Navy Recruit Training Center in Great Lakes. Nobles’ father stated Nobles went into cardiac arrest and was taken to Lake Forest Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Nobles described his daughter as a young woman with the “sweetest soul” and the biggest heart. The U.S Navy recruit was full of energy and would give anyone anything she had, even if it was her last dollar. Just two weeks shy of graduation, officials declined to say if Nobles had a pre-existing condition that may have been waved in order for her to join.

I remember "getting beat" in boot camp. You wore multiple layers of clothes and forced to do physical exercises until told to stop or you collapsed. I remember blacking out and hospitalized from this but thankfully, I survived. RIP to #KelseyNobleshttps://t.co/VjP8XOyHcn — Shawn DeRay (@DeRay_Shawn) April 27, 2019

Pfaff stated the Navy is investigating the young teenager’s death since investigations are usually conducted for all sailors who die while on active duty. This is the second death this year that has occurred under similar circumstances. 20-year-old Seaman Recruit Kierra Evans of Louisiana died after a fitness test earlier this year.

Evans collapsed on February 22, 2019, after the run portion of the Navy’s Physical Fitness Assessment, which was the final portion of the three-event fitness test. Evans had already completed push-ups and curl-ups, and was quickly transported to a nearby hospital where she died hours later.

There have been two more boot camp deaths since PatrickVega, 21, of Oxnard died in March 2018 during Marine boot camp in San Diego. Kelsey Nobles, 18, died in Navy boot camp in Illinois this month and Kierra Evans ,20, died in February, also in Illinois. pic.twitter.com/cqLu0tC1ga — TRACY L. LEHR (@KEYTNC3Tracy) April 29, 2019

Navy officials have not previously disclosed Evan’s death, but the recruit was in her sixth week of basic training and was set to graduate the following week after her death.

Prior to Evan’s death, there had been at least two deaths at Great Lakes in the last six months. According to the Navy Times, in October, 24-year-old Fire Controlman Seaman Recruit Joshua Edge was found dead in his barracks.