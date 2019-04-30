An 18-year-old Navy recruit from Alabama has tragically died during boot camp in Illinois. Lt. Joseph W. Pfaff, spokesman of Mobile, stated Kelsey Nobles died after collapsing during training, following the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy’s Physical Assessment at the Navy Recruit Training Center in Great Lakes. Nobles’ father stated Nobles went into cardiac arrest and was taken to Lake Forest Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Nobles described his daughter as a young woman with the “sweetest soul” and the biggest heart. The U.S Navy recruit was full of energy and would give anyone anything she had, even if it was her last dollar. Just two weeks shy of graduation, officials declined to say if Nobles had a pre-existing condition that may have been waved in order for her to join.
Pfaff stated the Navy is investigating the young teenager’s death since investigations are usually conducted for all sailors who die while on active duty. This is the second death this year that has occurred under similar circumstances. 20-year-old Seaman Recruit Kierra Evans of Louisiana died after a fitness test earlier this year.
Evans collapsed on February 22, 2019, after the run portion of the Navy’s Physical Fitness Assessment, which was the final portion of the three-event fitness test. Evans had already completed push-ups and curl-ups, and was quickly transported to a nearby hospital where she died hours later.
Navy officials have not previously disclosed Evan’s death, but the recruit was in her sixth week of basic training and was set to graduate the following week after her death.
Prior to Evan’s death, there had been at least two deaths at Great Lakes in the last six months. According to the Navy Times, in October, 24-year-old Fire Controlman Seaman Recruit Joshua Edge was found dead in his barracks.