Serena Gonzalez, a military mother from Pennsylvania is a Machinist’s mate in the Navy who is situated in San Diego, California. Gonzalez has a 3-year-old daughter, which she had to leave in the care of her uncle, Billy Cruz until she could get back home after her service. Serena decided to re-enlist so she could give her daughter, Ariella, her post 9/11 charge which usually pays for veteran’s instruction costs and can be exchanged to youngsters after they have achieved 10 years of administration. In other words, the mother is giving Ariella the endowment of having the ability to go to any school she needs when she’s older.

Not being able to see her daughter for long periods of time, Cruz decided to surprise the mother by giving her the joy of seeing her daughter. So both him and baby Ariella packed their bags and flew across the nation to give Gonzales the ultimate gift. A hug from her toddler.

After arriving in San Diego, both Cruz and Ariella went to Gonzalez’s companion’s place where she was staying for the night. As she was dozing off, her companion recorded as Ariella stood in front of her mother and Cruz, as they woke her up. The Navy mom slowly opens her eyes and in disbelieve snaps up completely conscious and yells, overwhelmed by seeing her 3-year-old’s face. The mother quickly wrapped Ariella into her arms, crying out to her in complete bliss.

Wanting to share the heartfelt surprise, the mother shared the video with the sweetest message, reading,

“I got the best astonishment of my life at the beginning of today. My youngster. To have the capacity to hold her. What’s more, feel her arms around me once more. To see her grin again face to face. The best love I’ve ever known is from my boogie-woogie. I am honored unendingly with her life consistently.”

