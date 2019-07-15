The U.S. Department of Defense announced 40-year-old Sgt. Maj. James G. Sartor from Teague, Texas died in Afghanistan. According to the department, he passed away on July 13, 2019, in Faryab Province, Afghanistan due to a result of injuries he sustained from enemy small-arms fire during combat operations.

Sartor was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Carson, Colorado. He joined the Army in 2011 as an infantryman and had deployed several times to Iraq and Afghanistan. Through a Statement, Col. Brian R. Rauen, commander of the 10th Special Forces Group stare, “We’re incredibly saddened to learn of Sgt. Maj. James `Ryan’ Sartor’s passing in Afghanistan. Ryan was a beloved warrior who epitomized the quiet professional. He led his Soldiers from the front and his presence will be terribly missed.”

Sartor’s death is still being investigated, but according to the Associated Press, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said the militant group was behind the killing. He will posthumously receive a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

His awards and decorations include the following: