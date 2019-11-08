Best Veterans Day Deals and Freebies for 2019

Veteran’s Day is around the corner. If you’re a veteran, we want to thank you for your service. Below is a list of organizations with the best Veteran’s Day deals to honor members of the armed forces. If you aren’t in the service, take the special veteran in your life somewhere they will feel the love!

Dunkin’ Donuts: Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away free donuts to veterans and active-duty military on Monday, November 11, 2019. The Veterans Day free donut is limited to one per customer. No purchase or military ID required.

Starbucks: is honoring both active duty service members, veterans, and military spouses this year. They’re offering a free coffee on November 11, 2019.

California Pizza Kitchen: All veterans or active duty military personnel will be eligible for a free entree from the Veteran’s Day menu. The free entrees include pizza, pasta, and salads. Bring military ID for proof of service.

Smoothie King: Get a free 20-ounce smoothie of your choosing on Monday, November 11, 2019, for military personnel and veterans. Please bring a military ID.

Red Lobster: Active duty military, reserve, and military veterans can get a free appetizer or dessert on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Red Lobster.

Chili’s: Visit Chili’s on Monday, November 11, 2019, to get a Veterans Day free meal if you’re an active military or a veteran.

Olive Garden: is giving a Veterans Day free meal for all active-duty military and military veterans this Veteran’s day.

Applebee’s: Get a free entrée from a special menu at a participating location, on November 11, 2019. The menu includes one of seven choices: 6-ounce sirloin, Double Crunch Shrimp, Three-cheese Chicken Penne, Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Tenders Platter; Fiesta Lime Chicken; Oriental Chicken Salad. Military and veterans, please bring proof of service.

Pilot Flying J: Military personnel and veterans can receive a free coffee with either one free PJ Fresh breakfast sandwich, breakfast grill item, or breakfast pizza.

Little Caesars: Get one free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo, with four slices of deep dish pepperoni pizza, and a 20-ounce soft drink, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 11.

Golden Corral: Active military and veterans can get a free meal and beverage from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.

Chipotle: BOGO entree free from open to close on Nov. 11, at participating restaurants. This includes bowls, taco orders, burritos, and salads. Offer requires the purchase of an entree item, purchased by the valid ID holder.

Retail Stores

During flu season, protecting your health with a flu shot is easier than ever! VA and Walgreens are partnering to offer enrolled Veteran patients easy access to flu shots. No appointment is required; for more info, see flyer or visit https://t.co/9pIQvja8x0 pic.twitter.com/PDmg6eFHqp — Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (@MIVeteran) November 2, 2019

Walgreens: 20 percent discount on specified regular-priced merchandise. Must use the Balance Rewards Card.

From The Earth: 20 percent discount at southern California cannabis retail locations. Pre-rolls are also available for 1 cent. Limit one per customer.

Academy Sports+Outdoors: Receive a 10 percent discount on the entire purchase if you’re active duty military, retirees, veterans, or an immediate family member. Proof of service required via military ID.

Holt’s Cigar Company: Receive a 10 percent discount year-round on cigars, accessories, and other items.

Lowe’s: Get a year-round 10 percent discount. To get the discount, the military, retirees, and veterans should be signed up for MyLowe’s card.

Target: 10 percent discount on one purchase on Nov. 11 online or in stores.

Services

Amazon Prime Announces Big Military Discount For Veterans Day https://t.co/GJIFGOD0Wn — Military.com (@Militarydotcom) November 6, 2019

Amazon Prime: Get $40 off the regular prime price, through November 11, 2019. Current military and veterans are eligible.

Verizon: Receive one free year of Amazon Prime from Verizon when you purchase a smartphone and add a new line. Available to reservists, active duty, and veterans who are customers or small business owners. The Amazon Prime freebie is a $119 value.

Ancestry.com: From Nov. 8 – Nov. 17, the company is opening its archive of U.S. military records, allowing people to search for free.

Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tire: Free car care checks and free tire installations to active duty and retired military, with valid military ID. Those eligible can schedule appointments Nov. 8 through 11, and redeem the service through Nov. 16. The car care check includes an inspection of tires, brakes, alignment, battery, wiper blades, and shock and struts. With any tire purchase during this promotional period, you can receive free tire installation, a value of at least $25 per tire installed. To make an appointment, visit here or here.

Travel/ Lodging:

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts: Receive 15-20 percent discount off the best rate on stays now – December 5, 2019. Must book by Dec. 5.

Sandals and Beaches Resorts: Year-round 10 percent discount for Military and veterans with valid proof of military service.

CheapTickets.com: Get an 18 percent discount off your hotel when you enter your military ID through the SheerID verification process. Search for the deals here.

Exhibits

The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky: Free admission during the month of November for veterans, and immediate family members. Please show proof of service at the admissions counter. Normally admission is free for active-duty military.

Arts in the Armed Forces: Watch a free Broadway performance featuring a staged reading of “A Raisin in the Sun,” on Monday, Nov. 11 at New York City’s American Airlines Theatre. Free for service members, veterans and up to three of guests.

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (Peninsula, OH): Every Veteran’s Day, CVSR invites veterans, active military, first responders and three family members to take a train ride through Cuyahoga Valley Nation Park for free. Harley-Davidson Museum (Milwaukee, WI)

November 9-11 Harley-Davidson Museum® will offer free Museum entry for all active military as well as Military Veterans.

Country Music Hall of Fame (Nashville, TN)

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is planning to honor all Active Duty and Retired Armed Forces and their immediate family members with free admission from November 10-12 for a weekend of patriotic programming. In addition, receive a ten percent discount at the retail store.