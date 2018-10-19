As a way to thank American heroes, various restaurants and shops are offering freebies and deals to the men and women in uniform. The following list includes some of the more popular locations which are offering Veteran’s Day deals. As always, check with your local location to confirm they are running the deal.

Eat Out:

Golden Corral – On Monday, November 12, the day after Veteran’s Day, Veterans and active military will receive a free dinner buffet and beverage.

Applebee’s – Bring in your valid military ID to receive one free item from the special menu.

Outback Steakhouse – Step into the outback and receive a free bloomin’ onion and a coke product for free. The restaurant is also offering a 20% discount from November 8 through November 10 for valid military, police, firefighters and first responders.

Olive Garden – Veterans and active duty military receive a free meal from Olive Garden on November 11.

Texas Roadhouse – Active, former or retired military will receive free lunch at participating restaurants. Dine-in only.

Longhorn Steakhouse – The steakhouse is giving away free appetizers and desserts to service members who dine in. The entire table, including family members, gets 10% off the total check.

IHOP – Military members both active and veterans can receive free red, white and blue pancakes at participating restaurants on November 11.

TGI Fridays – Veterans and active duty military may receive a free entree on November 11 and November 12.

Red Robin – Military service members may receive a free Red’s Tavern Double burger and bottomless steak fries when visiting a participating location on November 11.

Krispy Kreme – Active duty military and veterans can start their day with a free breakfast including a free doughnut and coffee. Dine-in only.

Denny’s – Visit a Denny’s on Veteran’s Day and get a free Grand Slam Breakfast to start your morning right.

Dunkin’ Donuts – Military personnel and veterans receive a free donut from any participating Dunkin‘ location.

Cracker Barrel – Veterans and military members can receive a Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert for free this Veteran’s Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Veterans and active duty military get a free order of small boneless or traditional wings and a side of fries

Perkins – Military service members can visit a participating location for a free Magnificent 7 breakfast.

Red Lobster – Veterans and active duty military may receive a free appetizer or dessert menu item on November 11.

Discounts and Deals

Bed and Breakfast Inns – Veterans receive a free Bed and Breakfast stay at select inns across America.

Great Clips – Veterans and active duty military may visit a Great Clips for a free haircut or grab a coupon to be used at a later time.

Home Depot – A 10% military discount is offered to Active, former or retired military on November 11.

Tractor Supply Company – Veterans, Servicemembers, and Dependents with a valid military ID or other proof of service will receive 15 percent off their entire purchase.



US National Parks – The U.S. National Park Service is waiving fees for most of their American national park sites the weekend of Veteran’s Day.

