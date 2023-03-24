Ed Sheeran Uses A ‘Big Blue Monster’ to Represent Sadness In Music Video For His New Song ‘Eyes Closed’

The artist has a new album coming out on May 5th. The first single to be released from the project is a song called ‘Eyes Closed.’ In the music video, the blue monster that is supposed to be Sheeran’s sadness is inspired by the movie Harvey as well as a story he reads to his daughters about the emotion.

New Interpretations

The song was originally meant to be a break up song of sorts, but as the artist moved closer toward releasing the project, a close friend of his, Jamal Edwards, passed away in February 2022. After that, the lyrics Sheeran wrote took on an entirely different meaning.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“This song is about losing someone, feeling like every time you go out and you expect to just bump into them, and everything just reminds you of them and the things you did together,” Sheeran shared in a statement. “You sorta have to take yourself out of reality sometimes to numb the pain of loss, but certain things just bring you right back into it.”

Meaningful Artwork

In the music video, grief takes on the form of the monster and becomes Sheeran’s shadow as he spends the night out at bars and parties.

“Often sadness is something that follows you around, engulfing the rooms you’re in, and you can feel and see it, but no one else around you can,” the singer added. “So I decided to create my own big blue monster for the video. He gets bigger and bigger as the video goes on, ’til he takes up whole rooms, and is all I can see, just like sadness.”

The blue hue of the monster is a tribute to his late friend. It “was Jamal’s color.”