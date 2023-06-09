Carrie Underwood Releases New Song, New Album On the Way

Carrie Underwood has exciting news for country fans across the country! She has announced a deluxe edition of her latest studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, set to be released on September 22. The deluxe edition will include six new tracks, one of which called “Take Me Out,” is already available.

In addition to her new music, Carrie has also launched a new SiriusXM channel called Carrie’s Country. It is a 24/7 channel that showcases Carrie’s favorite country songs, along with new and classic tracks, so you can listen to what Carrie listens to. The channel reflects Carrie’s eclectic taste, featuring not only country but also classic and hard rock songs. She will also share stories about her music, career, and life on the road. Listeners can tune in to channel 60 on Sirius XM to enjoy the curated playlist.

Fans can also catch Carrie Underwood live in action. Her Las Vegas residency, Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, will resume this month at Resorts World Las Vegas. Additionally, she will be joining Guns N’ Roses on their 2023 world tour for three stadium dates in Moncton, Montreal, and Nashville.