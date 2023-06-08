Chris Stapleton Cancels Show Due to Air Quality from Canadian Wildfires





Country music artist Chris Stapleton has canceled his Syracuse, New York show due to “very unhealthy” air quality caused by Canadian wildfires. Concerns for the well-being of fans, as well as Stapleton and his team, led to this difficult decision. The ongoing wildfires have severely impacted air quality, posing health risks to communities. While disappointing for fans, this cancellation underscores the need to prioritize health over temporary entertainment.

Dozens of Wildfires Taking Over New York Air

#BREAKING: New footage from the George Washington Bridge (connecting New Jersey and New York City) of the toxic smoke now enveloping the northeast, as dozens of wildfires burn uncontrolled across Canada. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/7HjdJwMaEG — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) June 7, 2023

Stapleton’s team issued a statement about the cancellation, which received mixed reactions on social media. Some fans expressed disappointment as they had made arrangements and spent a significant amount of money to attend the concert. Others supported the decision, acknowledging the potential harm to Stapleton’s vocals in such conditions.

Due to the ongoing air conditions in the greater Syracuse area, tomorrow night’s show at @StJosephsAmp will be rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date.



We expect to have an update by mid-day June 9th.



– Team CS pic.twitter.com/r6S2oSFz5F — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) June 7, 2023



In a playful response, the Syracuse Mets baseball team decided to proceed with their scheduled game despite Chris Stapleton’s concert cancellation. Taking a light-hearted approach, they posted a jab at Stapleton and promoted their “Dollar Thursday” promotion. The witty social media post showcased the team’s sense of humor and adaptability in unexpected situations.

The country music star who performed the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl started his tour in El Paso, Texas in April of this year. The canceled concert will be rescheduled, and all tickets will be honored. The rescheduled date is expected to be announced on Friday. Chris Stapleton’s tour is scheduled to continue until October 2023, ending in Alpharetta, Georgia.

