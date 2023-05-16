Flatland Cavalry: Rising Band from West Texas

In a country music genre that has shifted into artists like Sam Hunt and Morgan Wallen, there is a perfect niche for a slower style of country music to make a rise again. In the heart of the Lone Star State, a country music band phenomenon has been brewing. Introducing Flatland Cavalry, a talented group of musicians who have been making waves in the country music scene since their formation in 2012. With their unique sound and heartfelt lyrics, they have captured the hearts of fans across the nation.

Fronted by the charismatic lead vocalist and acoustic guitar player, Cleto Cordero, Flatland Cavalry is a band that stays true to its roots while infusing modern influences into its music. Alongside Cordero, the band consists of Reid Dillon on electric guitar, Jonathan Saenz on bass guitar, Wesley Hall on drums, and Laura Jane on fiddle. Together, they create a sound that is undeniably captivating and authentic.

Flatland Cavalry’s music is resonating with the rich West Texas culture, exploring themes of love, loss, and everything in between. They have released several albums and EPs, each showcasing their growth and evolving musical style. Their debut album, “Come May,” was released in 2015. It was followed by “Humble Folks” in 2016, further solidifying their presence in the country music scene.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

However, it was their 2019 release, “Homeland Insecurity,” that truly propelled Flatland Cavalry into the spotlight. The album boasted a collection of songs that struck a chord with listeners, blending traditional country sounds with contemporary influences. Tracks like “One I Want,” and “A Life Where We Work Out,” showcased the band’s ability to craft music that true country listens could enjoy.

“One I Want”

With their growing popularity, Flatland Cavalry has captivated audiences with their heartfelt lyrics. They have garnered a loyal fan base that continues to expand, drawing in music enthusiasts from all walks of life. Their music resonates with listeners who appreciate the authenticity and emotional depth that Flatland Cavalry brings to the country music genre.

As they continue to make their mark in the industry, Flatland Cavalry is a band worth keeping an eye on. With their unique blend of traditional country sounds and modern sensibilities, they are poised to make a lasting impact on the country music landscape. So, if you’re a fan of thoughtful melodies and lyrics that speak to the heart, Flatland Cavalry is a band you don’t want to miss.