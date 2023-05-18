Garth Brooks Goes Back To Vegas With Residency

Country music legend Garth Brooks is set to open his Las Vegas residency, titled Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, at the Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace tonight. The 2023 run of shows are already sold out, but Brooks has announced 18 additional dates for his 2024 residency shows. Fans can register to purchase tickets until May 25 through Ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas.

Brooks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to continue performing in Vegas for another year, stating that it makes him incredibly happy. Fans who were unable to secure tickets for the 2023 shows will have priority access to tickets for the 2024 shows.

Garth Brooks Goes Back To Vegas

ANNOUNCEMENT: New 2024 shows for Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, The Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace go ON SALE 5/31. Register now through Thursday, 5/25 at 5 PM PT to become a Ticketmaster verified fan https://t.co/b0DTmQNoFI ! -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/MD0GztRcVN — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 18, 2023

Regarding tonight’s opening, Brooks anticipates a great and enjoyable experience, as he considers it a homecoming. His previous successful residency at The Wynn in 2009 was a one-man show, but this time he refers to it as a “one-man show – Plus ONE.” The “Plus ONE” aspect of the residency refers to the audience’s participation, as Brooks wants to hear them sing along during the performances.

Brooks intends to make each Garth Brooks/Plus ONE show distinct, with different band members, occasional special guests, and varied setlists and instrumentation. The intimate nature of the venue ensures that every seat provides an up-close experience for the audience.

Caesars Entertainment’s President and COO, Anthony Carano, expressed excitement about hosting Garth Brooks and his new show at The Colosseum, adding that it contributes to the rich legacy of Caesars Palace. The company is confident that Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will deliver an unforgettable live entertainment experience for guests.

After tonight’s launch, shows will continue on Saturday and Sunday, with Brooks returning to Caesar’s Palace next weekend to continue his residency.