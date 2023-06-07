Morgan Wallen Resumes Tour, Cleared by Doctor

Morgan Wallen recently took to social media to share the news that he is ready to sing again, despite being advised by doctors to postpone and cancel some tour dates due to vocal distress. In an Instagram Story, he posted a picture of himself sitting on a boat with the caption, “The doc cleared me to talk and sing… we back.”

Wallen’s “One Night at a Time Tour” began on March 15 in Auckland, New Zealand, but he had to cancel his show in Oxford, Mississippi on April 23 after experiencing vocal issues. His team stated that he had been working with doctors to address his voice problems but was unable to perform that night. Shortly after, Wallen revealed in an Instagram video that his doctors had advised him to go on vocal rest for up to six weeks due to re-aggravating the injury.

Morgan Wallen Resumes Tour

Fans are excited to see him back on the road and performing. According to Wallen’s official tour calendar, his “One Night at a Time” Tour is set to resume on June 22 with a massive show at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The tour is scheduled to continue until October 7, concluding with a performance at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.