Rejoice: Jake Owen Has A New Album On The Way

On May 24th, Jake Owen made an announcement that should excite country music fans. His highly anticipated new project, Loose Cannon, will be hitting the music scene next month on June 23rd. It’s been a little over four years since his last full-length album, Greetings From…, was released, so country fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from him.

Loose Cannon

To ensure top-notch songwriting, Jake enlisted the talents of some of the finest writers in Nashville. Collaborators such as Ashley Gorley, Brent Cobb, Rodney Clawson, Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, and more have contributed to the impressive 16-song tracklist.

Jake expressed his enthusiasm about sharing his new music with his dedicated fans, emphasizing that this album truly represents the best version of himself. He can’t contain his excitement and is eager to provide his followers with a fresh wave of music. In Jake’s words, “I can’t wait to share this new wave of music with my fans. This album is a long time coming and feels like the best version of me. So, gather your friends, get the boat ready, crack open a cold drink, and let’s meet up on the lake. It’s the perfect time of year, and we’re all ready to celebrate.”

Adding to the excitement, Jake took to Instagram to announce that four brand new songs will be dropping this Friday, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. These tracks are meant to be the ultimate summer anthems, perfect for blasting on the boat all season long. He even shared a teaser of the title track, showcasing an acoustic rendition that leaves fans craving for more.

“4 songs droppin’ this Friday at midnight… a sneak peek of the upcoming album titled ‘Loose Cannon,’ which will officially release on June 23rd!!!!!!!”

The songs to anticipate this Friday are “On The Boat Again,” “Solo, Solo,” “Nothing,” and “Hot Truck Beer,” available on all platforms starting from May 26th at midnight. So get ready to immerse yourself in Jake’s new music and enjoy the sunny vibes all summer.

