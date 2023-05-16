Riley Green Says ‘NO’ to Woke Beer

Riley Green, the talented 34-year-old country music sensation, made waves during his highly-anticipated “Different ‘Round Here” tour when he took a bold stand on stage in Nashville. As he passionately performed his hit song “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” Green surprised his audience by removing the mention of Bud Light from the lyrics and replacing it with Coors Light, igniting a wave of noticeable cheers and applause from his fans.

The decision to alter the lyrics was not made lightly; it was a direct response to the recent controversy surrounding Anheuser-Busch’s sponsorship deal with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. This partnership sparked a firestorm of debates and criticism, prompting Green to make a symbolic statement by favoring Coors Light instead.

Green’s simple act of protest quickly caught fire on social media, with his shout-out to Coors Light going viral across various platforms. People applauded the country star for his understanding of his audience and his willingness to acknowledge and address their beliefs.

Country Music Artist Riley Green Cancels Bud Light at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium Friday Night



Riley changed the lyrics from his hit song ‘I Wish Grandpas Never Died’ from Bud Light to Coors Light…and the crowd went wild!@RileyGreenMusic pic.twitter.com/VYUZySG0Zh — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 16, 2023

The impact of Green’s actions extended beyond just his performance. The stock price of Molson Coors Beverage Co., the parent company of Coors Light, experienced a notable surge of nearly 9% following the announcement of Bud Light’s controversial partnership with Mulvaney. This surge suggests that the conservative-led boycott against Bud Light has gained traction in its initial month, providing a significant boost for its competitor, Coors Light.

In the wake of the backlash, Anheuser-Busch found itself facing mounting pressure and calls for a boycott from conservative figures such as country singers Travis Tritt and John Rich, as well as rocker Kid Rock.

In response, the CEO of Anheuser-Busch, Brendan Whitworth, issued an apology, “We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,”.

According to the Associated Press, as a result of the ongoing controversy, Bud Light’s vice president of marketing, Alissa Heinerscheid, has been placed on a permanent leave of absence. She will be replaced by Todd Allen, the global Vice President of the company. This personnel change indicates the company’s proactive efforts to address the fallout and potentially realign its marketing strategy moving forward.