Seal’s Moment of Thinking He Died at Surprise 60th Birthday Party

The musician sat down on the Jennifer Hudson Show to talk about his surprise birthday party back in February. Having all of his closest friends in one place made him believe that he died.

Is This Heaven?

“There was just 200 of just everyone that has meant something at some point or another in my life,”Seal shared. “A real cross section of people. And I just had this thought. I was like, ‘Oh, I know what’s happened. I’ve died.’ Literally, for a split second I thought, ‘Oh this is what they talk about, you die and you see all the people.'”

Seal’s partner took him on the pretense of going to a restaurant to see his children, but when they arrived at his friend’s home, there were hundreds of loved ones ready to surprise him with a party. “How she managed to keep it a secret from me for so long, I just don’t know,” he added.

The whole ordeal was captured on TikTok, showing the singer look stunned as he held his chest and saw all of his pals. Of course, after a bit, he came to terms with the fact that his heart was still beating.

Family Love

“Luckily I’m still alive,” he continued. “I just lost it. You saw me burst out into tears there. I just couldn’t hold back the tears because we’re all so good at deflecting compliments and deflecting love when it’s thrown our way… We’re all so good at that.”

“But when you see roughly 200 of the people that are really meaningful in your life — people that you’ve met, you know very well, you’ve known for a long time and some that you’ve met in passing but have had an effect on you. When you see them all there, it’s like this undeniable wall of love. And then you ask yourself the question, why are they all here? There’s only one answer why they’re all here and it’s because they care. When you accept that, it’s really overwhelming.”