Steven Tyler Denies Sexual Assault Allegations Involving a Minor, Claims Consensual Relationship

The Aerosmith singer is denying the allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl in 1973 and forced her to have an abortion.

A response has been filed against the initial claim made in December of last year. Tyler is stating that the relationship between him and the alleged victim was consensual. He is claiming that he has immunity from her legal guardian at the time of the encounters.

Tyler is citing 24 different affirmative defenses against the allegations and requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed. He’s also claiming that the complainant, Julia Holcomb, “has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of any action by Defendant.”

He also noted that “if it is determined that Plaintiff has been damaged, then any such damages were not caused by Defendant.”

This denial comes three months after Holcomb initially accused Tyler of sexual assault, sexual battery, and the forced abortion. The court documents obtained by Rolling Stone state that the musician “coerced and persuaded” her into believing that the two of them were having “a romantic love affair.” Holcomb was 16 at the time, Tyler was 25.

The singer has admitted to the relationship taking place. He even revealed a few details about it in his memoir titled Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?.

He mentioned that he “almost took a teen bride” because “her parents fell in love with me [and] signed a paper over for me to have custody so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state.”

The teen bride was unnamed in the memoir.

Holcomb is alleging that Tyler “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon” her after a concert in Portland. In the suit, she’s claiming that Tyler convinced her mother into signing over legal guardianship to him in 1975. He flew her around to several cities while he was on tour where he continued their sexual encounters.

She’s also stating that the singer “continued to travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs to” her. He got her pregnant, then proceeded to threaten her, saying that if she didn’t terminate the pregnancy, he would no longer support her. It was after this that Holcomb moved back to Portland.

Jeff Anderson, her attorney, has released a statement regarding Tyler’s denial of the accusations.

“He’s heaping more pain on Misley [Julia’s former surname] and gaslighting her by falsely claiming that she ‘consented’ and that the pain he inflicted was ‘justified and in good faith.’”