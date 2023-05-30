1-Year-Old Dies After Being Left In Car In Hospital Parking Lot For Nine Hours

Last week, a one-year-old in Washington State tragically passed away after being left in a car for nine hours while their foster mother was at work at a hospital in Washington.

Initial Details

A 1-year-old baby was found dead after being left in a parked car outside of the Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Washington on Wednesday. https://t.co/7l7Am2UeTz — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 30, 2023

Last Wednesday, a foster mother is said to have forgotten a toddler in her car when she arrived at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Washington to start her shift.

The Puyallup Police Captain, Don Bourbon, reports that the mother found her child unresponsive in the car after her shift. She immediately took them to the hospital, where the medical staff performed life-saving measures, but unfortunately, the child did not survive.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

On that day, the temperature in Puyallup, located southeast of Tacoma, was in the mid-70s. However, according to Bourbon, the temperature inside the vehicle was more than 100 degrees when investigators took the internal temperature reading. The foster mother works as a social worker at the hospital.

Authority Statements

“A tragic incident took place at the Good Samaritan campus Wednesday involving an employee and their child,” the hospital shared with local outlets. “This incident also impacted a number of our other team members. MultiCare has offered a number of paths for support for our employees. We extend our condolences to everyone involved.”

Bourbon, the police captain, has stated that the woman and her husband, who were the foster parents of the child, have been providing their assistance to the investigation. According to KOMO News, the couple had another child in their care, but that child has been returned to the care of child services.

The police are still investigating the case and, when finished, the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office will decide whether to press charges.

“We all are hectic in our lives,” Bourbon shared in a statement. “We all have a lot going on. And this unfortunate situation is that, hopefully it reminds us to take a step back and slow down and just make sure that we are taking care of our families and taking care of each other.”