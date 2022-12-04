10-Month-Old Overdoses on Fentanyl While Playing at San Francisco Playground

A California father is now speaking out after one of his children was treated for possible fentanyl exposure after playing at a San Francisco Park. Ivan Matkovic spoke with Good Morning America revealing the shocking incident saying it was a scary moment for his family and his son’s nanny. She was watching the 10-month-old twin boys one afternoon when the terrifying incident unfolded.

Matkovic stated that he was working from home that day so the family’s nanny was taking care of the boys and took them outside for an afternoon walk at Moscone Park, which is located next to Moscone Middle School. The park is usually filled with families on a daily basis which is why the event was shocking for all parties involved.

“I got a call from her saying, ‘Hey, [one of the boys is] having trouble breathing. I think you should come.’ and my first instinct was OK, maybe he’s choking on something. Let me head over there,” Matkovic stated. “And then she calls me again, like a minute or two later, and says, ‘Hey, he’s turning blue. I’m going to give him CPR and call 911.’ And at that moment, you just try to run as fast as you can … [and I called] my wife and got their GPS location so that I could get there even faster.”

10-Month-Old Overdoses on Fentanyl

According to the father, he had noticed that the boy wasn’t acting his normal self, was knocked out and was completely groggy. “By the time I got there, first responders from the fire department had already arrived,” Matkovic recalled. “They were assisting his breathing when I arrived.”

He went on to add that the boy’s pupils had also changed to a “pinpoint” shape and had a faint pulse. At the scene, First Responders questioned the dad about any unusual activity as they were trying to treat the boy. “After a few more questions, they then administered Narcan and like, within seconds, he started crying and breathing again, unassisted,” Matkovic stated.

Narcan, which is a brand name for the drug naloxone, can reverse the effects of an overdose of opioids and Fentanyl. “They told me that this is part of their process and treatment with these types of symptoms,” Matkovic said. “They obviously don’t expect to have to do it to a 10-month-old but it’s part of their training to do it.”

The worried father stated that their son was taken to Sutter Health’s California Pacific Medical Center for testing and monitoring. There they confirmed the child indeed had fentanyl in his system. He was officially diagnosed with accidental fentanyl overdose and respiratory arrest, but luckily was breathing well after the Narcan was administered.

