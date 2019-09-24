11-Year-Old Drives 3 Hours To Try and Live With Man He Met Online

I have said it once, and I’ll say it again. The power of social media is truly terrifying, especially when it comes to children getting a hold of it. Like this 11-year-old from Charleston. According to Charleston Police, the boy was reunited with his family after driving three hours by himself to try to meetup up with a stranger he met on Snapchat.

Yes, at around 12:30 a.m. the boy coincidently pulled up next to Charleton Officer Christopher Braun in his police cruiser. That’s when Braun realized that the child was the only person inside the car. When he pulled him over, the boy told Braun that he had just driven three hours from the Simpsonville area and had lost his way.

The boy confessed to taking his brother’s car and drove to Charleston to go live with an unknown male he met on Snapchat. His father’s tablet then lost the GPS signal that was directing him to the address, located in Charleston, and lost his GPS signal. He was then unable to recover due to Snapchat features which include messages to disappear or delete after they are read.

The child gave the officer his name, his father’s name as well as his phone number. When the officer called the father, he was in the process of reporting his son missing with the Simpsonville Police Department. The boy’s father quickly drove to Charleston to pick up the boy and the car while the tablet was placed in evidence for analysis.

As far as the male the 11-year-old was going to visit, authorities have reportedly launched an investigation. Which is terrifying, since this kid was basically following a stranger to his house without even meeting this strange man. The fact that an 11-year-old has a Snapchat is even more terrifying in itself. How or why are the parents allowing a kid, who is not even a teenager yet, to have access to all these apps? I don’t get it. Someone, please explain this to me.