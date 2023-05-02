$15 Million Settlement Granted to Couple After The Death of Their 6-Month-Old Son

On February 18, 2022, Ryan and Becky Kekula from Plymouth, Massachusetts took their son Jackson to Boston Children’s Hospital for a car seat test and a sleep study.

Hospital Negligence

Jackson’s parents informed WCVB5 that his oxygen levels and heart rate had dropped to dangerous levels. After a half hour, Jackson went into cardiac arrest. The Kekula family say that Jackson had severe brain damage after hospital staff performed CPR on him. After considering their options, they decided to take him off of life support after 12 days.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

An investigation by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health revealed that hospital staff made mistakes that resulted in Jackson being deprived of oxygen for over 20 minutes.

The Kekulas family received a $15 million settlement from the Boston Children’s Hospital following the tragedy.

Statements

PHOTO: BECKY KEKULA

The hospital released a statement after the incident.

“We express our deepest condolences and apologize to the family for the loss of their son,” the hospital shared. “Following this incident, we immediately stopped all sleep studies and began a thorough review of what occurred. We examined our policies, staff training, competencies and all systems that support sleep lab studies, including scheduling, ordering, triaging and performing the actual study.”

“We identified and implemented several improvements for how we conduct sleep studies, including a revision of responsibilities of team members; hands-on skills training and education for sleep lab staff; enhanced sleep technologist orientation and ongoing training; modification of the ordering and triage process that assesses potential risks to patients; and a review of the environment in which testing is conducted. After this review and implementation of these improvements, sleep studies were reinstated in a phased manner to ensure patient safety.”

“We continue to closely monitor the care delivery of sleep studies to ensure the highest levels of quality and safety for our patients and their families,” the statement concluded. “We maintain our system-wide commitment to prioritizing and improving quality and safety as the foundation of all the care provided at Boston Children’s Hospital.”