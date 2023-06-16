15 People Dead After Bus and Semi-Truck Collide in Canada

A bus consisting of mostly seniors was traveling to a casino when it tragically collided with a semi-truck in Canada, killing 15 passengers and injuring the other 10.

The “mass casualty collision” occurred near Carberry, Manitoba, at the Highway 1 and Highway 5 intersection, police said.

Victims were still being identified for some time after the accident.

“To all those waiting, I can’t imagine how difficult it is not knowing if the person you love most is making it home tonight,” said Rob Hill, the commanding officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police division in Manitoba, at a press conference.

“A tragedy of this magnitude requires strong partnerships. I want to thank the countless first responders and supporting agencies that quickly attended the collision to do all they could to help those in need.”

Bus and Semi-Truck Collide in Canada

RCMP Supt. Rob Lasson added that the drivers of the bus and semi-truck are alive and in the hospital.

“The public is reeling and asking a lot of questions and people are trying to determine if their loved ones were involved,” Lasson said. “Death on this scale is never normalized for us.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted about the tragedy.

“The news from Carberry, Manitoba is incredibly tragic,” he wrote. “I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts.”

