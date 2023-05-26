19-Year-Old Bride To Be Tragically Dies After House Fire on Her Wedding Day

19-year-old Paige Ruddy died from a brain hemorrhage this past Wednesday after being caught in a house fire. Ruddy was going to marry her fiancé Logan Mitchell-Carter on the day of the fire. They exchanged vows on Monday night, and the fire occurred on Tuesday, the same day the pair were to be married at Sauk County Courthouse in Reedsburg, Wisconsin.

Ruddy was in the home that she shared with her fiancé and his grandparents when it went up in flames. Ruddy was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation but died on Wednesday. The Sauk County Coroner’s office believes smoke inhalation was the main contributing factor to the young woman’s death.

Tragic Death in House Fire

It is believed that the home that Ruddy was living in did not have any working smoke detectors. The young woman’s family now wants to send a message to others warning them to check the safety of their homes to prevent similar occurrences.

Ruddy’s Aunt Holly spoke to WMTV about the tragic loss of her niece, who was just about to experience a monumental moment in her life. Ruddy’s aunt said, “She was just a precious human. There was nothing about her that you couldn’t like. She was this presence you never knew you needed in your life, but always did. Her smile was unlike anything I’ve ever seen. She was always there to help anyone.”

Ruddy’s close friend and former classmate Lily Markgraf, also opened up about always keeping the young woman deep in her heart. Markgraf said, ”She had a big caring heart. She was there for anyone who needed it, even if she didn’t like the person. If they needed her help, she’d be there to help them. I’m going to miss her for the rest of my life.”

Ruddy seems to be the only individual who was seriously injured in the house fire. The young woman’s family revealed that she graduated from Reedsburg Area High School last June, and was planning to attend a Vet Tech program at Madison Area Technical College in Fall 2023.