Chris Christie On Trump: “I’d Kick His Ass” (Video)

The last time most of us heard someone talk about how they were “going to kick somebody’s ass,” it was back in high school. Mature adults don’t go around physically threatening people.

But sometimes it’s fun to joke around about who would beat whom in a fight. Piers Morgan recently brought up the old who-would-win subject in an interview with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Piers Morgan: “Talking of fighting, if you and Trump got in the ring, he loves his UFC and stuff like that, right? If you got in the Octagon, you and him, who’d win?”

Chris Christie: “Come on. Guy’s 78 years old. I’d kick his ass.” See a clip of that moment below…

But it was all in good fun and said with a laugh – Christie himself is 60 years old and probably wouldn’t want to pull a muscle in any fight. Sometimes, however, celebrities get a little too self-confident in their fighting abilities, such as when actor Ron Perlman said he could kick Ohio congressman Jim Jordan’s butt in a wrestling match. Jordan’s wrestling career includes being a four-time state champion, three-time All-American, and two-time NCAA champ. I think we’d all want to see that “match.”

Old age is a punchline that goes back decades. When baseball great Ty Cobb was 70 years old in the mid-1950s, almost 30 years after he had put down his bat for the last time, he was asked by a reporter, “With all the great players playing ball right now, how well do you think you would do against today’s pitchers?”

Cobb, who after a century still holds the untouchable major league batting average record of .366, replied to the reporter, “Well, I figure against today’s pitchers I’d only probably hit about .290, maybe .300.”

The stunned reporter said, “Only .290? Why do you think you’d only hit .290?”

And Cobb replied, “Well, I’m 72 years old.”

Spoken like a legend.